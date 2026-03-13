Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana to ensure women's dignity: Odisha Dy CM Pravati

CUTTACK: The Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana is not just a government scheme, it is a concept against child marriage, a social message against the dowry system and a concrete step to ensure the dignity of young women, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday.
Addressing a district-level mass marriage programme held under the scheme as the chief guest, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here in the city, the minister said many young women from the state would benefit through the scheme.
“The financial assistance provided to them will create a strong foundation of security, respect and self-reliance in their lives,” Parida added.
On the day, as many as 55 couples from different blocks of Cuttack district tied the knot in the mass marriage ceremony organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. The couples belonged to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities and General categories.
During the wedding ceremony, the deputy chief minister visited the wedding hall and blessed the newlyweds, and advised them to lead a healthy and happy family life.
Delivering the welcome speech, commissioner-cum-secretary, Women and Child Development department, Mrinalini Darswal said the scheme will ease the burden off the women’s parents about the future of their children and help bring equality in the society.
Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 60,000 is being provided to eligible women above the age of 18 years out of which Rs 45,000 is being sent to their bank accounts through direct cash transfer. The remaining Rs 15,000 is being spent on wedding preparations and management.
The entire process is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Women and Child Development department at the district and block levels.