Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana to ensure women's dignity: Odisha Dy CM Pravati

CUTTACK: The Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana is not just a government scheme, it is a concept against child marriage, a social message against the dowry system and a concrete step to ensure the dignity of young women, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday.

Addressing a district-level mass marriage programme held under the scheme as the chief guest, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here in the city, the minister said many young women from the state would benefit through the scheme.

“The financial assistance provided to them will create a strong foundation of security, respect and self-reliance in their lives,” Parida added.

On the day, as many as 55 couples from different blocks of Cuttack district tied the knot in the mass marriage ceremony organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. The couples belonged to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities and General categories.