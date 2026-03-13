Odisha assembly session disrupted over LPG crisis, Oppn slams govt

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged shortage of cooking gas and black marketing of LPG cylinders in the state rocked the Assembly on Thursday with the House witnessing repeated disruptions due to Opposition protests.

Congress members trooped into the well of the House as soon as the proceedings commenced, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding rollback of the recent hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The BJD members also joined the protest and shouted slogans over the issue by standing on their seats.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 11.30 am, then till 12.10 pm and 4 pm after the Opposition members ignored her repeated requests to return to their seats and cooperate to conduct the business.

Talking to mediapersons outside the House, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik criticised the state government for failing to streamline gas supply and check black marketing of LPG cylinders. She alleged that a 14 kg LPG cylinder was being sold at over Rs 1,500 in the market as the government failed to ensure proper distribution of the cooking gas.