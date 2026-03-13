Odisha govt appoints new registrar of cooperative societies, Malkangiri collector

BHUBANESWAR: Effecting a reshuffle in IAS ranks, the state government on Thursday appointed additional special relief commissioner (SRC) Manish Agarwal as the registrar of cooperative societies.

As per the notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department, Agarwal will replace Siddhartha Das, who has been transferred as director of fisheries in Cuttack. Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, additional secretary in the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, has been posted as managing director of the Odisha Small Industries Corporation. He has also been given additional charge of the chief executive officer of Startup Odisha.

Additional secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department with additional charge of director, Revenue Officers’ Training Institute (ROTI) Madhusmita Sahoo has been appointed as director of Teachers’ Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE & SCERT).

Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as director of Textiles and Handlooms. Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation with additional charge of vice-chairman of Berhampur Development Authority, will replace him as Malkangiri collector.

Akavaram Sasya Reddy, sub-collector of Jeypore, has been appointed commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation. She will continue to hold additional charge as vice-chairman of the Berhampur Development Authority.