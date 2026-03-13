Odisha man held for stabbing youth over affair suspicion with wife.

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old youth in broad daylight over suspicion of the latter having an illicit relationship with his wife.

The accused was identified as Bibekananda Bastia. The youth, Sanjeev Kumar Shukla of Bulei Sahi in ward no 48, who suffered multiple stab injuries on his neck, hands, belly and chest, was initially rushed to a private hospital in Jagatpur and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

While Sanjeev worked at a tyre selling shop in Jagatpur locality, the accused, a native of Jagatsinghpur and staying in Nankar here, was a petty contractor.

Police sources said the attack which occurred in broad daylight at the Golei Square in the morning stemmed from Bastia’s suspicion that Sanjeev was having an illicit affair with his wife. Local residents said three months back, Bastia had allegedly warned Sanjeev to stay away from his wife. However, the youth reportedly did not pay any heed to his warnings.

Eyewitnesses said on the day, the duo met at Golei Square and had an heated exchange following which Bastia attacked Sanjeev with a kitchen knife in an alleged attempt to kill him. When Sanjeev fell down in a pool of blood, the accused, holding the blood-stained knife, headed to surrender at the Jagatpur police station when the cops intercepted and arrested him, seizing the weapon from his possession.

“We are investigating to ascertain the details including the motive and circumstances which led to the incident,” said Jagatpur police station IIC Prasant Kumar Sasmal.