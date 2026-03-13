Odisha teenage girl found hanging, father claims murder

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found hanging at her home in Mangapur village under Balikuda police limits here on Wednesday night.

The deceased was a Plus II student of Balikuda Women’s College. While villagers said she might have taken the extreme step due to opposition of some of her family members to her relationship with a youth, the girl’s father alleged that his daughter was murdered by her uncle, aunt and another person.

Sources said the girl originally hailed from Tigiria village in Kendrapara district. After her mother died when she was four years old, her father remarried. Subsequently, her uncle Biswajit Mallick of Mangapur brought her to his house and looked after her upbringing and education.

Locals said the girl was in a relationship with a youth, which created tension in her uncle’s family. Members of the family were reportedly opposed to the relationship.