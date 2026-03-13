One held for attack on scribe in Odisha

JAJPUR: Danagadi police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old man on charges of assaulting a journalist in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex area of the district.

The accused is Santosh Patra of Patra Sahi. Two other persons involved in the attack are still at large, said police.

Sources said the victim, Mahendra Kumar Nath, who is associated with a daily, was travelling on his motorcycle when Santosh and two of his associates stopped him near Patra Sahi on Wednesday. The trio reportedly blocked the road by standing in front of Nath’s motorcycle.

When Nath asked them to clear the way, the three reportedly attacked him with iron rods. The journalist sustained severe injuries to his leg, left ear and other parts of the body. The assailants fled the spot after the attack.

Locals rushed Nath to Danagadi community health centre for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Additional SP Suprasana Mallick said, “We have arrested the prime accused under relevant sections of the BNS. Efforts are underway to nab the other two accused who are on the run.”