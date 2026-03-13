OSHEC vacancies: Odisha seeks four months to fill up posts

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has posted to March 25 the hearing of a PIL alleging inaction by the state government in filling up several vacant posts in the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC), a statutory body responsible for advising the state on higher education policies and reforms.

The PIL was filed by advocate and human rights activist Prabir Kumar Das, who contended that the council has been functioning in a “truncated” manner due to prolonged vacancies, which has severely hampered its functioning.

On February 10, the court had issued notice to the state government seeking its response to the allegations that key positions, including the vice-chairman and 13 of the 15 members, remained vacant for long periods.

On March 11, additional secretary of the Higher Education department Dharanidhar Nanda filed an affidavit outlining steps taken to fill the vacancies.