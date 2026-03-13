Seafood exporters in Odisha take a big hit as trade shrinks by 30%

BHUBANESWAR: The escalating conflict in West Asia has pushed seafood exporters in the state to the edge, with many facing order cancellation and loss owing to supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs.

The tension in the Middle East has shrunk seafood exports from Odisha in some of the Gulf trade routes by 30 per cent, prompting suppliers to explore diversification plans to reduce dependence on the affected markets.

In view of the looming crisis, the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI), Odisha Chapter has also sought financial assistance and policy relief along with infrastructure and value-addition support from the government through different schemes to navigate this uncertainty and prevent losses.

SEAI, Odisha chapter president Sangram Das said, “In several sectors, shipments are being delayed or temporarily halted because vessels are avoiding the affected sea routes and taking longer alternatives. Some exporters have even reported buyers asking to hold shipments or postpone deliveries until the situation stabilises, while in some cases, especially where goods are time-sensitive, orders have been cancelled midway or shipments remain stuck at ports.”

Odisha exports around 92,169 tonne of seafood annually. The value of exports stood at about Rs 4,668 crore in 2024-25. In the Gulf region, UAE is the largest importer, followed by Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.