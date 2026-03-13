Vigilance sleuths arrest Kantapada tehsildar for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

CUTTACK: Vigilance on Thursday arrested Kantapada tehsildar Prasanna Samantaray for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 80 per cent of his known sources of income which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The arrest comes a day after the anti-corruption agency raided seven locations linked to Samantaray. During house searches, movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees were unearthed in the name of Samantaray and his family members.

“After thorough search, inventory and further inquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Prasanna Samantaray were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 80% in excess of his known sources of income,” officials of the Vigilance Directorate said.

While Samantaray has been arrested, his wife has been booked under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/3 (5) of the BNS. “The accused was produced in the Special Court, Vigilance, Cuttack. Further investigation is underway,” Vigilance officials added.