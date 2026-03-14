21-yr-old held for raping teenage girl in Odisha

JEYPORE: Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth on charges of raping a teenage girl and trying to force her to undergo abortion in Koraput district.

The accused is Jaga Majhi of Biraguda in neighbouring Nabarangpur district. Police said the 18-year-old girl of OCC Colony in Mundiguda filed a complaint on November 30 last year stating that Jaga came in contact with her through social media platform Instagram.

The accused allegedly began sending messages to the girl expressing love for her. When she rejected his advances, he reportedly continued to harass her. The complainant further alleged that on one occasion, Jaga took her to a lodge where he established physical relations with her without her consent.