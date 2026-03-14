BJP issues whip for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has issued a whip directing all its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly and participate in voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on March 16. Government chief whip Saroj Pradhan issued the whip amid heightened political manoeuvring, especially after the Congress shifted its MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent possible poaching.

Five candidates including BJP nominees Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, BJD candidate Santrupt Misra, a joint Opposition nominee Dr Datteswar Hota and BJP-supported Independent Dilip Ray. Amid concerns over cross-voting, both BJP and opposition BJD have issued whips to their legislators.

The Congress decision to move its MLAs to Bengaluru is being viewed as a precautionary step to keep the flock together until the voting concludes. Polling for the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting scheduled to begin at 5 pm on March 16.