Control room opens in Sambalpur to address LPG supply concerns

SAMBALPUR: In view of the difficulties faced by consumers regarding LPG (cooking gas) supply in Sambalpur, the district administration has set up a control room at the office of the chief civil supplies officer (CSO) to ensure prompt redressal of grievances.
According to officials, the control room has been set up to receive and address complaints related to LPG supply from consumers across the district. CSO Milan Kumar Majhi has been appointed as the nodal officer while marketing intelligence inspector, Sambalpur Leena Burh will serve as the in-charge officer of the control room. Consumers facing issues or complaints can contact the control room at 8280103871.
The district administration has urged consumers to inform the control room about any LPG supply-related inconvenience so that necessary action can be taken for quick resolution.
On Friday, a review meeting was held by Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar to review the situation in the district. Briefing mediapersons, the collector said, “All distributors attended the meeting and they provided us with a real-time record of their stocks. I can assure that there is adequate availability of LPG cylinders in Sambalpur district. I also appeal to the public not to believe in hearsay or any rumour on social media.”
The stock of LPG would be monitored on a daily basis. Raids would be conducted to check hoarding and black marketing. “Strong action will be taken if any distributor is found at fault,” he added.
Earlier on Thursday morning, Burla police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly storing and transporting LPG cylinders illegally after a vehicle carrying the cylinders flipped over near Metakani dhaba on Sambalpur University road. The accused, Manthan Prasad Mahato of Burla market, was apprehended after police reached the spot and found a pick-up van loaded with LPG cylinders.
On further verification, police raided a godown at Atachakipada and seized 161 LPG cylinders of Bharat Gas, HP and Indane. The cylinders were suspected to be stocked illegally for black marketing. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Essential Commodities Act. The accused was produced in court on Friday.