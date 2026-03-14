Control room opens in Sambalpur to address LPG supply concerns

SAMBALPUR: In view of the difficulties faced by consumers regarding LPG (cooking gas) supply in Sambalpur, the district administration has set up a control room at the office of the chief civil supplies officer (CSO) to ensure prompt redressal of grievances.

According to officials, the control room has been set up to receive and address complaints related to LPG supply from consumers across the district. CSO Milan Kumar Majhi has been appointed as the nodal officer while marketing intelligence inspector, Sambalpur Leena Burh will serve as the in-charge officer of the control room. Consumers facing issues or complaints can contact the control room at 8280103871.

The district administration has urged consumers to inform the control room about any LPG supply-related inconvenience so that necessary action can be taken for quick resolution.

On Friday, a review meeting was held by Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar to review the situation in the district. Briefing mediapersons, the collector said, “All distributors attended the meeting and they provided us with a real-time record of their stocks. I can assure that there is adequate availability of LPG cylinders in Sambalpur district. I also appeal to the public not to believe in hearsay or any rumour on social media.”