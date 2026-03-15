BJD, BJP trade charges over 'horse-trading' allegations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the clock ticks toward the closely-watched Rajya Sabha elections on Monday, political maneuvering and behind-the-scenes activities have intensified with all major parties leaving no stone unturned to keep their flock together or muster additional numbers.
Amid the high stake polls, the BJD accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading to acquire legislators and tilt the balance in the intriguing contest. Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with party MLAs on Saturday, BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik alleged that the BJP and its three Rajya Sabha candidates were trying to influence his legislators.
“Our party MLAs and all of us have just had a meeting with the concerned officers about the process of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP and their three candidates are trying their best to horse-trade, which is an offence to win in this democratic election,” Naveen said.
The allegation drew sharp reaction from senior BJP leaders, who accused the BJD chief of making politically-motivated statements. Balasore MP and former Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that it was Naveen himself, who had earlier attempted to lure him through political inducements.
“In the past, Naveen Patnaik tried to buy me and even sent three MLAs with offers but I refused. Today, he talks of horse-trading because he no longer has the capacity to do it,” Sarangi said.
Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra also hit back saying it was an admission of defeat by the BJD. “Naveen Babu, you were a chief minister and have experience in horse-trading. We are not trading horses, they are voting for us and we are accepting it. Naveen Babu, you have admitted defeat. We appeal to the voters to cast their vote with a clear conscience,” Mishra said.
Moreover, in another headache for Naveen, four party MLAs remained absent from the meeting called by him at Naveen Niwas on the day. The absentees included Naba Kishore Mallick from Jayadev constituency, Chandramani Kanhar from Baliguda, Manohar Randhari from Dabugam and Souvic Biswal from Choudwar-Cuttack.
Sources said the non-compliance of so many party MLAs to the diktat of the president has forced the leadership to reach out to the legislators personally. A senior leader said some MLAs may have skipped the meeting due to personal or other reasons. But a final roll call will be taken at Sunday’s legislature party meeting in Naveen Niwas. The final strategy will be chalked out in the meeting after consultation with the MLAs, sources said.
Meanwhile, expelled BJD leader Prabhat Biswal, father of Souvic Biswal, told mediapersons that his son will be guided by his advice. “The manner in which BJD treated me has hurt Souvic. He will definitely listen to me. We will take a decision in this regard on Sunday,” he said.