BJD, BJP trade charges over 'horse-trading' allegations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the clock ticks toward the closely-watched Rajya Sabha elections on Monday, political maneuvering and behind-the-scenes activities have intensified with all major parties leaving no stone unturned to keep their flock together or muster additional numbers.

Amid the high stake polls, the BJD accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading to acquire legislators and tilt the balance in the intriguing contest. Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with party MLAs on Saturday, BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik alleged that the BJP and its three Rajya Sabha candidates were trying to influence his legislators.

“Our party MLAs and all of us have just had a meeting with the concerned officers about the process of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP and their three candidates are trying their best to horse-trade, which is an offence to win in this democratic election,” Naveen said.

The allegation drew sharp reaction from senior BJP leaders, who accused the BJD chief of making politically-motivated statements. Balasore MP and former Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that it was Naveen himself, who had earlier attempted to lure him through political inducements.

“In the past, Naveen Patnaik tried to buy me and even sent three MLAs with offers but I refused. Today, he talks of horse-trading because he no longer has the capacity to do it,” Sarangi said.