Deogarh triple murder: Accused nabbed near overhead water tank in village, tries to die by suicide

DEOGARH: Days after a 52-year-old man bludgeoned his wife, daughter-in-law and four-year-old granddaughter to death at Kundheigola’s Gariapali village in Deogarh district, police on Saturday arrested him while he was hiding atop an overhead water tank in the village.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Garia. Just as police were about to overpower him, Ramesh allegedly consumed some liquid in an alleged attempt to end his life. As per reports, villagers spotted Ramesh hiding on top of the tank in the morning and informed Kundheigola police while laying siege to the entire area to prevent his escape.

However, when police and fire services personnel reached the spot and attempted to bring him down, the accused reportedly threatened to jump from the tank, prompting officials to conduct a careful rescue operation.

After prolonged persuasion, police and fire personnel managed to climb the tank and overpower Ramesh. In the meantime, while he was still yet to be fully secured by police, Ramesh reportedly consumed the liquid substance in an apparent bid to die by suicide.

He was, however, apprehended by police and rushed to the Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). Ramesh was eventually referred to VIMSAR, Burla for advanced treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Doctors at the DHH said the exact substance consumed by the accused could not be immediately determined. “He was unconscious when brought to the hospital. We provided the necessary preliminary treatment and referred him to Burla for further care,” hospital sources said.

Contacted, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said legal action will be taken once he recovers. “After his health condition improves, he will be produced in the court and further legal proceedings will follow,” he said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)