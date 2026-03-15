Problems for Odisha Congress mount as MLA Dasarathi goes missing, Sofia voices resentment

BHUBANESWAR: Problems seem to be far from over for the Congress even after shifting eight MLAs to Bengaluru to avoid possibilities of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections as the legislator from Mohana Dasarathi Gomango has gone incommunicado for the last 48 hours.

Leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam said Gomango is missing and not responding to phone calls since Thursday evening. Warning that strong disciplinary action will be taken against those who flout the party direction, Kadam said, he is expected to reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening. However, Kadam conceded he does not have any knowledge about the whereabouts of the Mohana MLA.

Gomango was among the nine MLAs, who were scheduled to take the flight to Bengaluru along with other legislators and state party president Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday evening. But he left for his constituency.

Kadam said the eight Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru have sought appointment to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge at New Delhi on Sunday. If Kharge is available, they will leave for New Delhi from Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The MLAs will return to Bhubaneswar the same evening and take part in the voting the next day, he said.