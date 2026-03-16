Congress issues show cause to missing MLA Dasarathi Gomango

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gomango who has gone incommunicado since Thursday evening ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday.

With the MLA not responding to the phone calls of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam and other leaders for the last several days, the party had to revise the deadline given to the legisalator asking him to report by 9 am on Monday. In the earlier deadline, Gomango was asked to report at the OPCC headquarters here by 7 pm on Sunday.

The OPCC president warned that if the MLA did not report at the Congress headquarters and does not go by the decision to support the candidature of Dr Datteswar Hota, the party will move legally for his disqualification from the Assembly membership.

The show cause issued by OPCC’s disciplinary committee has accused Gomango of deliberately going into hiding at a critical juncture, raising suspicions of potential cross-voting or defection that could undermine the party’s strategic alliance.