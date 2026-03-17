Free kitchens set up in Odisha to feed villagers hit by nor'wester

BARIPADA: A day after a powerful nor'wester ripped through several villages in Karanjia sub-division, the Mayurbhanj administration on Monday opened three temporary kitchens to provide free food to the affected residents.

Two persons including a woman were killed and 40 others sustained injuries due to the nor’wester which struck Kiya, Kankada, Panposi, Batpalsa, Bola and Dumriya villages on Sunday afternoon. Dumuria, Batpalsa and Kiya were the worst hit by the storm.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Netrananda Mallik said free kitchens have been opened in the three most affected villages. Cooked and dry food is being served to the villagers. Besides, tarpaulin has been provided to the affected households.

He said on the day, Mayurbhanj collector Hemakant Say and SP Varun Guntupalli visited the affected villages to take stock of the situation. The Karanjia tehsildar and revenue inspectors (RIs) are assessing the damage to houses and properties caused by the nor’wester. As per report, nearly 60 per cent assessment of the damage has been completed. After assessing the damage in remaining villages, a report will be submitted to the administration.

The ADM informed more than 70 houses, cow sheds, shops, trees, electricity poles, and properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in nor’wester. Two persons - Malati Mahanta (45) of Dumriya in Karanjia and Police Nayak (54) of Haladibata under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district - were killed in the storm.

Of the 40 injured, nine are critical. Three of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. The rest 31 injured are undergoing treatment in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the nor’wester and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.