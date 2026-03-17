Odisha hospital fire toll rises to 11 as one more person succumbs to burn injuries

CUTTACK: The toll in the devastating fire at government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital here climbed to 11 after one more patient succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased patient was identified as 20-year-old Pabitra Dosari, who hailed from the Koraput district.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital when fire broke out at the trauma care ICU early on Monday.

Ten patients were killed and 11 people were injured in the incident on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, visited the hospital on Monday.