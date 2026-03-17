Ray's victory in RS polls sends supporters, aides into frenzy

ROURKELA: The victory of former union minister Dilip Ray (72) in the Rajya Sabha polls on Monday evening sent his close aides and supporters into a frenzy across Rourkela city.

Cheering the return of Ray to the power corridors after a hiatus of more than seven years, they distributed sweets and danced to drum beats amid bursting of firecrackers.

No sooner did the confirmation of Ray’s victory came, his supporters formed into large groups and celebrated at prominent junctions in the city including the STI roundabout, Lal Building area on Rourkela main road and Malgodown area. Some followers also distributed fruits to patients at the Rourkela Government Hospital. Sources said more than 500 followers of Ray reached Bhubaneswar to celebrate with their beloved leader.

“By the blessings of Lord Jagannath, righteousness has triumphed,” said Ray’s confidante and former president of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry Subrata Patnaik. He said it is a victory of the people of Rourkela and Odisha and thanked the senior BJP leadership for backing Ray’s candidature and ensuring his victory.

Another close aide of Ray, Satyanand Mohanty, said this victory would further strengthen the BJP in Rourkela and also help in effectively raising the development issues of the city with the Centre and the state government.

Ray had quit the BJP and resigned as the MLA of Rourkela on November 30, 2018 voicing dissatisfaction over inordinate delay in implementation of some mega projects in Rourkela. He returned to the BJP with much fanfare just before the 2024 elections, but suffered a shock defeat from BJD candidate SP Nayak by a thin margin of 3,552 votes.

With the BJP forming government in Odisha, locals felt there was a leadership vacuum in the Rourkela unit of BJP to address multiple issues of the city.