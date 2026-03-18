Odisha man performs dad’s last rites, drowns while taking bath

DHENKANAL: A 40-year-old man drowned while bathing in a pond right after performing the last rites of his father at Korian village under Dhenkanal Town police limits on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the morning when Sushant Sahu went to the pond to take a bath after cremating his 85-year-old father Bula Sahu.

Sources said Bula was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. He breathed his last early in the morning following which family members took his body to the village cremation ground and performed his final rites. After the rituals, Bula’s family members and villagers went to take bath. While bathing, Sushant reportedly slipped deep into the pond and drowned.

Villagers present at the spot rescued him and rushed him to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the body for postmortem. After autopsy, the body was handed over to family members. Later in the day, Sushant’s last rites were performed at the same cremation ground where his father’s pyre had been lit.

Sushant was youngest among the three sons of Bula. After his death, a pall of gloom descended on Korian village.