Odisha government suspends four officials over SCB fire, hospital authorities go scot-free

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with mounting criticism over safety standards in public healthcare facilities and a paralysed Assembly on the issue, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordered the suspension of four officials for alleged negligence linked to the devastating fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that claimed 12 lives on March 16.

Those placed under suspension include deputy fire officer, Cuttack circle, Prakash Kumar Jena, assistant fire officer, Cuttack circle, Sanjeeb Kumar Behera, station officer, SCB MCH, Abhinab Prusty and assistant executive engineer Ranjan Kumar Biswal of the SCB sub-division under General Electrical Department (GED). Curiously, the medical college and hospital authorities have escaped scrutiny.

The decision to suspend four officials pending a judicial inquiry into the incident, however, is being viewed as a knee-jerk reaction, taken under intense political pressure. The timing of the action has raised serious questions about due process and intent. What has surprised many is that the suspensions were ordered even as the state government had already constituted a judicial inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and fix responsibility.

The apparent haste in penalising officials before the conclusion of the judicial probe has led to concerns about prejudgment. Legal and administrative experts point out a key question, “What happens if the judicial commission ultimately does not find these four officers at fault? The government may then face embarrassment and questions over arbitrary action.”

Equally baffling is the government’s reliance on a preliminary fact-finding report by development commissioner DK Singh to justify such strong disciplinary measures. Typically, such reports are meant for internal assessment and not for determining punitive action in cases of this magnitude, especially when a formal judicial inquiry is already underway, official sources said.