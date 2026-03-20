VIMSAR main building lacks fire safety certificate, panel to address challenges

SAMBALPUR: A preliminary inspection has revealed that the main old building of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla does not have a fire safety certificate.

The structure, being very old, fails to meet the prescribed norms required for certification, while multiple issues have also been identified in its electrical wiring system. The situation has raised concerns about preparedness in case of emergencies.

In the wake of the tragic fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the district administration initiated a comprehensive review of fire safety measures at VIMSAR. Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar has constituted an eight-member committee under the chairmanship of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner Rehan Khatri and directed to identify fire safety shortcomings in the medical institute and submit a report at the earliest. Representatives from VIMSAR, Fire Services department and TPWODL are members of the panel.

Bondar said, fire safety guidelines including construction-related norms were introduced in 2017 but many buildings at VIMSAR were constructed prior to these norms due to which they face structural limitations in meeting current certification requirements. “The committee has been tasked with identifying feasible immediate measures as well as long-term solutions to address these structural and electrical challenges,” he added.

Nodal officers have been appointed for each ward to regularly monitor fire safety systems and electrical installations. Similarly, nursing officers have been instructed to report issues, particularly those related to air-conditioning units and other electrical faults. This apart, fire services personnel have already inspected the sprinkler system in Covid hospital 2, while another team from the administration has conducted an on-ground assessment of the entire VIMSAR campus.