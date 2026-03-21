'Botched' C-section: BJD seeks action against doctor, Rs 25 lakh pay for bereaved family

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj unit of BJD led by district president Sudam Marandi staged protest in front of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here on Friday demanding strict action against the gynaecologist whose alleged negligence during a caesarean section led to the death of a woman and grievous injuries to her newborn baby.

The BJD workers also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of 34-year-old Balli Hansdah, the deceased, and proper treatment to her injured newborn son who has been admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the MCH with stitches.

A resident of Pokharia village under Kuliana police limits, Balli was admitted to the MCH on Wednesday after she developed labour pain. The doctor advised an emergency caesarean section, citing her critical condition due to excessive bleeding and the abnormal position of the baby.

After the surgery, the newborn boy was allegedly found with a deep cut injury of around one and half inches long, which was already stitched. While the baby was shifted to the SNCU, Balli was declared dead while undergoing treatment on Thursday.