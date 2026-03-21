'Botched' C-section: BJD seeks action against doctor, Rs 25 lakh pay for bereaved family

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj unit of BJD led by district president Sudam Marandi staged protest in front of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here on Friday demanding strict action against the gynaecologist whose alleged negligence during a caesarean section led to the death of a woman and grievous injuries to her newborn baby.
The BJD workers also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of 34-year-old Balli Hansdah, the deceased, and proper treatment to her injured newborn son who has been admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the MCH with stitches.
A resident of Pokharia village under Kuliana police limits, Balli was admitted to the MCH on Wednesday after she developed labour pain. The doctor advised an emergency caesarean section, citing her critical condition due to excessive bleeding and the abnormal position of the baby.
After the surgery, the newborn boy was allegedly found with a deep cut injury of around one and half inches long, which was already stitched. While the baby was shifted to the SNCU, Balli was declared dead while undergoing treatment on Thursday.
The BJD workers alleged that an inexperienced junior doctor performed the C-section under the influence of alcohol, leading to the woman’s death. Besides, due to the faulty surgery, the newborn suffered grievous injuries and required stitches. The agitators demanded free treatment for the newborn for next six months.
Later in the day, Baripada sub-collector Dayasindhu Parida, SDPO Prabhat Mallik, tehsildar Sapan Sahu and MCH superintendent Dr Prativa Panda reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitators.
Officials said the district administration has already provided Rs 1 lakh as immediate assistance to the bereaved family and assured to bear the baby’s medical expenses for six months. Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say has also sent a proposal to the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to the deceased woman’s kin.
Among others, zilla parishad chairperson Bharati Hansdah, municipal chairperson Krushnananda Mohanty and former deputy speaker Sananda Marndi participated in the protest.