Enforce all safety norms in hospitals: Odisha Health Minister Mahaling

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday directed the department officials to conduct regular inspection and ensure enforcement of fire safety norms in all hospitals across the state.

The direction came in wake of the tragic fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital which claimed the lives of 12 patients recently. The minister was reviewing the department activities, particularly enforcement of fire safety regulations in hospitals.

He stressed strict adherence to fire safety regulations in hospitals, particularly government facilities, and that there should be no laxity in this regard. “Special attention should be paid to monitoring of existing rules without fail,” he underlined.

Mahaling was informed about the fire safety arrangements in various medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and other health centres in the state.