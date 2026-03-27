Man sentenced to death for rape of minor in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A fast-track POCSO court in Berhampur on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The convict, Keshab Nahak, is a resident of Manasila village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam.
Additional district judge, POCSO court Rohit Lal Panda awarded the death penalty to Nahak under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. The verdict was pronounced after examining the witnesses and other evidences gathered by police.
Special public prosecutor Siba Prasad Mishra said the death penalty to the convict is subject to confirmation from the Orissa High Court. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide `5 lakh compensation to the victim.
The incident had taken place on November 21, 2021 when Nahak had raped the victim, then aged 12 years old.
In another development, a special POCSO court in Berhampur sentenced a 27-year-old youth to life imprisonment for the kidnap, rape and murder of his 15-year-old sister-in-law in 2023. The incident had taken place in Manitara village under Buguda police limits. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Santosh Khandei of Barakulia under Ganjam’s Jagannathpur block. The verdict was pronounced after examining statements of 11 witnesses, said special public prosecutor Narayan Panda. The court directed the DLSA to pay `8 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family.