Man sentenced to death for rape of minor in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A fast-track POCSO court in Berhampur on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The convict, Keshab Nahak, is a resident of Manasila village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam.

Additional district judge, POCSO court Rohit Lal Panda awarded the death penalty to Nahak under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. The verdict was pronounced after examining the witnesses and other evidences gathered by police.

Special public prosecutor Siba Prasad Mishra said the death penalty to the convict is subject to confirmation from the Orissa High Court. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide `5 lakh compensation to the victim.