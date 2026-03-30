Lalatendu Samantaray elected High Court Bar association president

CUTTACK: Advocate Lalatendu Samantaray was elected as president of Orissa High Court Bar Association in the election held on Saturday. While Hrudananda Mohapatra was elected as secretary, Pradip Mohapatra and Pradipta Kumar Mohanty were elected as vice-president and joint secretary respectively.

Sanjukta Bala Das has been elected treasurer, Basudev Baril library secretary and Sulochana Patra assistant secretary.

In the elections held for office-bearers of Cuttack Criminal Courts’ Bar Association, Badal Chandra Ray and Gadadhar Sahoo were elected as president and secretary respectively.

While Tapas Kumar Nayak and Laxmipriya Sahoo were elected uncontested as vice-president and joint secretary respectively, Samarendu Mohanty was elected as treasurer, according to a press release issued by the association.