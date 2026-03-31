Odisha govt terms Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Biju Patnaik 'unacceptable'; BJD protests disrupts Assembly

BHUBANEWSAR: In a belated response to the controversy surrounding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on former chief minister Biju Patnaik, the Odisha government on Tuesday strongly disapproved of the statement, terming it "unacceptable" and "deeply hurtful."
Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Dubey’s comments had come to the notice of the government but clarified that they were "entirely his personal opinion" and not reflective of the government’s stance.
"Such remarks are highly inappropriate and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. They have caused deep anguish not only to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi but to all of us," Harichandan said.
He further appealed to public representatives to exercise restraint, stating that such comments hurt the sentiments associated with Biju Patnaik, one of Odisha’s most revered figures.
"We request everyone to refrain from making such statements. Politicising the issue would only amount to disrespecting Biju Babu’s legacy," he added.
The controversy stems from Dubey’s remarks alleging that Biju Patnaik acted as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru during the 1962 war, which sparked widespread outrage across Odisha.
The controversy echoed strongly in the Odisha Assembly, where BJD legislators staged a protest on the floor of the House, condemning Dubey’s remarks and demanding an unconditional apology. The protests led to repeated slogan shouting, disrupting normal proceedings.
Unable to conduct business amid the uproar, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the Question Hour session till 11.30 am.
The BJD has taken a firm stand against the remarks. On Monday, party president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had strongly condemned Dubey’s comments, describing them as disrespectful and unwarranted. He underscored Biju Patnaik’s towering contribution not only to Odisha but to the nation and said any attempt to malign his legacy would not be tolerated.
The issue has since triggered a political storm in the state, with both the government and the entire opposition expressing strong disapproval, even as demands grow louder for the BJP MP to issue a public apology.