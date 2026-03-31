Odisha govt terms Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Biju Patnaik 'unacceptable'; BJD protests disrupts Assembly

BHUBANEWSAR: In a belated response to the controversy surrounding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on former chief minister Biju Patnaik, the Odisha government on Tuesday strongly disapproved of the statement, terming it "unacceptable" and "deeply hurtful."

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Dubey’s comments had come to the notice of the government but clarified that they were "entirely his personal opinion" and not reflective of the government’s stance.

"Such remarks are highly inappropriate and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. They have caused deep anguish not only to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi but to all of us," Harichandan said.

He further appealed to public representatives to exercise restraint, stating that such comments hurt the sentiments associated with Biju Patnaik, one of Odisha’s most revered figures.

"We request everyone to refrain from making such statements. Politicising the issue would only amount to disrespecting Biju Babu’s legacy," he added.