Elderly held for raping two minor girls in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 70-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping two minor girls of his neighbourhood by luring them to his house on the pretext of giving them money and soft drinks. The incident occurred at a slum in Rourkela.

The accused was identified as Sanatan Naik. The survivors are aged six and seven years. Deputy SP MR Pradhan said the incident occurred on Thursday during the daytime when Naik lured the duo to his house while he was alone, and committed the crime.

Sector 19 IIC BN Sahu said Naik used to roam idle and was alone most of the time as his four sons stayed elsewhere and his one daughter-in-law was away for work. “When the girls reached his house, Naik raped them,” said the IIC.

“The accused had previously tried to sexually assault a close relative’s minor daughter following which the girl was sent to her maternal uncle’s place,” Sahu said.