Community imposes purification ritual on Jitu Munda for exhuming sister's remains

KEONJHAR: The ordeal of Jitu Munda, who exhumed his deceased sister’s skeletal remains from the grave and carried it to the bank as proof of her death in Keonjhar district, is far from over as he now faces social boycott due to his act.
The Ho community, which he belongs to, has imposed on him a purification ritual for exhuming the dead, failing which he may be expelled from his tribe and face ostracism.
The decision was taken at a village council meeting in Dianali under Patna block, where community members directed Jitu to undergo the purification. They warned that failure to comply could lead to his exile.
According to villagers, the ritual has been prescribed because Jitu exhumed his sister’s remains, which is considered to be an act of sacrilege in the community. His sister Kalara Munda died on January 26, 2026 and was buried under a tree near their house. “As he dug up the bones from the grave, he committed a forbidden act and has to purify himself,” said Kande Munda, a resident of Dianali village.
As per the village committee decision, the rituals would have been conducted on Sunday but was deferred as he did not inform his relatives. “It will now be conducted on Wednesday. Apart from the villagers and community members, his relatives who reside in other villages and in-laws will have to be present,” said Jitu’s relative Ramraya Munda.
The ceremony will involve a purification bath in the village pond, tonsuring his head and other rituals conducted by a community priest. He will then host a feast for around 20-25 houses in the village and other invitees, which will include serving handia (tribal rice liquor) and chicken to them.
Jitu said he has agreed to all the terms, otherwise he would not be allowed to be a part of the community. “I have to undergo all the rituals as per the customs of our community,” he said.
On April 27, Jitu visited the Mallipashi branch of Odisha Gramya Bank to withdraw Rs 19,300 deposited in the name of his deceased sister, but bank officials reportedly asked him to either produce her in person or submit a death certificate.
In response, he went to her burial site, about 4 km away, exhumed the remains and returned to the bank carrying the bones in a sack to establish proof of her death. The officials alerted the Patna police, who reached the spot and counselled him. He then left the bank premises and reburied the remains.
A daily wage labourer, Munda had reportedly sold his cattle and deposited the money in his sister’s account earlier. After the incident drew widespread attention, Munda has received around Rs 15 lakh in aid from different sources, including Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross fund.