Community imposes purification ritual on Jitu Munda for exhuming sister's remains

KEONJHAR: The ordeal of Jitu Munda, who exhumed his deceased sister’s skeletal remains from the grave and carried it to the bank as proof of her death in Keonjhar district, is far from over as he now faces social boycott due to his act.

The Ho community, which he belongs to, has imposed on him a purification ritual for exhuming the dead, failing which he may be expelled from his tribe and face ostracism.

The decision was taken at a village council meeting in Dianali under Patna block, where community members directed Jitu to undergo the purification. They warned that failure to comply could lead to his exile.

According to villagers, the ritual has been prescribed because Jitu exhumed his sister’s remains, which is considered to be an act of sacrilege in the community. His sister Kalara Munda died on January 26, 2026 and was buried under a tree near their house. “As he dug up the bones from the grave, he committed a forbidden act and has to purify himself,” said Kande Munda, a resident of Dianali village.

As per the village committee decision, the rituals would have been conducted on Sunday but was deferred as he did not inform his relatives. “It will now be conducted on Wednesday. Apart from the villagers and community members, his relatives who reside in other villages and in-laws will have to be present,” said Jitu’s relative Ramraya Munda.