SC slams Odisha courts for ordering Dalits, Adivasis to clean police stations for bail

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to Odisha courts’ orders directing certain accused persons - especially Dalits and Adivasis - to clean police stations in lieu of bail, the Supreme Court on Monday severely criticised these orders after finding those as obnoxious and reflecting caste-based bias.

“We are deeply disappointed and disheartened and express our strong disapproval at the way Odisha judiciary has expressed regressive mindset which is ex facie violative of human rights which strike at the dignity of the accused,” said the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, adding that such orders are violative of human rights and strike at the dignity of individuals.

The top court took the order as a suo motu case after various news reports flagged such bail conditions imposed by courts in Odisha.

“We are of the considered opinion that any other State judiciary shall not use such conditions of caste colour which can generate social friction. Thus, let this order be made available to all judicial officers across the country not to impose such conditions,” the bench said.

The top court in its order said that there were statedly at least six more such orders that have been passed by trial courts in Odisha during the period between May 2025 and January 2026, imposing similar unpalatable conditions.

“It has been widely reported that such conditions reflect an underlying, albeit unarticulated, bias of the Odisha State Judiciary, premised on the perception that the accused individuals, belonging to marginalised Adivasi communities and, therefore, it may be justified to subject them to such burdensome requirements. This unfortunate condition, in fact, is founded upon the presumption of guilt of the accused, as in a way, a nature of sentence has been awarded to them,” the court said.