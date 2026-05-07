Kanya Bibaha fraud: Married couples in Odisha re-marry for benefits

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration has initiated an inquiry after it emerged that four married couples were wrongfully enrolled for the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY).

According to reports, a mass wedding ceremony was held at the Kalyan Mandap in Sundargarh town on March 12 where 61 couples tied the nuptial knots. Later, three couples were found ineligible as they were already married. In the fourth case, the beneficiary woman, who is married with two children, did not attend the ceremony at all.

Puja Tanti of Balishankara block is one such beneficiary wrongfully enrolled for the scheme. Puja’s mother Nidrabati said her daughter got married on February 4 and subsequently, she and her husband were taken for the mass wedding ceremony organised by the district administration on March 12.

Another case is that of Madhuri Tirkey of the same block. Sister-in-law Mira Manjula Tirkey said Maduri got married on January 21. Subsequently, the local anganwadi worker informed Madhuri and her husband about the MKBY benefits and the married couple then got enrolled for the scheme and participated in the mass wedding ceremony. Similar is the case of Amritra Toppo of Balishankara who despite being married was persuaded to participate in the mass wedding ceremony.

But the case of Sibani Minz of Bhalulata in Bisra block is more baffling. Sibani said she married Karma Minz in 2021 and they have two children. She and her husband did not participate in the mass wedding ceremony and were not aware under what circumstances their names were used in the MKBY.