Kanya Bibaha fraud: Married couples in Odisha re-marry for benefits

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration has initiated an inquiry after it emerged that four married couples were wrongfully enrolled for the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY).
According to reports, a mass wedding ceremony was held at the Kalyan Mandap in Sundargarh town on March 12 where 61 couples tied the nuptial knots. Later, three couples were found ineligible as they were already married. In the fourth case, the beneficiary woman, who is married with two children, did not attend the ceremony at all.
Puja Tanti of Balishankara block is one such beneficiary wrongfully enrolled for the scheme. Puja’s mother Nidrabati said her daughter got married on February 4 and subsequently, she and her husband were taken for the mass wedding ceremony organised by the district administration on March 12.
Another case is that of Madhuri Tirkey of the same block. Sister-in-law Mira Manjula Tirkey said Maduri got married on January 21. Subsequently, the local anganwadi worker informed Madhuri and her husband about the MKBY benefits and the married couple then got enrolled for the scheme and participated in the mass wedding ceremony. Similar is the case of Amritra Toppo of Balishankara who despite being married was persuaded to participate in the mass wedding ceremony.
But the case of Sibani Minz of Bhalulata in Bisra block is more baffling. Sibani said she married Karma Minz in 2021 and they have two children. She and her husband did not participate in the mass wedding ceremony and were not aware under what circumstances their names were used in the MKBY.
While Sibani and her husband claim they did not attend the mass wedding ceremony, the persons who participated in the event using their names and availed the MKBY benefits, are yet to be identified.
In-charge district social welfare officer Suchita Panda said investigation is underway by the child development project officers (CDPOs) concerned. “We are expecting probe reports soon. Strict action would be taken against those involved,” she said. Panda informed that a private agency of Rourkela has been tasked with online form submission, documentation and selection of beneficiaries followed by block-wise final scrutiny by the CDPOs.
Under the MKBY scheme, an assistance of Rs 60,000 is provided to eligible brides hailing from economically weaker families. Women between 18 and 35 years and men in the 21-35 age group are eligible if marrying for the first time.
Widows seeking remarriage along with disabled women and those from particularly vulnerable tribal groups and ST communities are given preferential treatment under the scheme.