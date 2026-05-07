Pregnant woman's murder in Ganjam has shocked Odisha's conscience: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing shock over the murder of a pregnant woman in Ganjam, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to direct police to arrest all the persons accused in the brutal case.

In a letter to the chief minister, the leader of Opposition said that the three-year-old daughter who witnessed the crime should be provided immediate state care, compensation and rehabilitation. There should also be an inquiry on why preventive action was not taken by police when the victim was sitting on dharna seeking justice.

Stating that the visuals of a three-year-old child crying beside her mother’s body has shocked the conscience of Odisha, Naveen requested the personal intervention of the chief minister to ensure that the perpetrators are punished as per law and such incidents are not repeated.