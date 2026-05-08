Concern over seven maternal deaths in a week at VIMSAR, Odisha govt seeks report

SAMBALPUR: Seven maternal deaths in a span of one week at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has prompted the state government to seek an urgent report from the hospital amid growing public concern over the sudden spike in fatalities.

The Health department on Wednesday sought a detailed inquiry report from VIMSAR even as an internal investigation into the consecutive deaths was launched on Tuesday. According to reports, the deaths occurred between May 1 and 6. Official sources said the hospital has been asked to explain the circumstances which led to the deaths in a short span of time.

The deceased women hailed from Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Boudh districts. While four of the women were aged between 25-30 years, one was 21 years old. The rest two were 31 and 38 years old respectively. Of the seven women, two gave birth through C-section while the rest had normal deliveries.

In-charge director of VIMSAR Prof Lal Mohan Nayak termed the deaths as unfortunate and said, “On an average, the hospital reports six to seven maternal deaths every month. But this time, the deaths occurred within a very short span.

Though the causes of death were different in each case, a probe is being conducted to ascertain whether there was any common link. We will most likely submit the report by tomorrow.”