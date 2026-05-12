BJD urges Odisha CEO to reject two 'illegal' votes by BJP MLAs in Rajya Sabha poll

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reject the votes of two BJP MLAs Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethy, who were issued second ballot papers during the March 16 Rajya Sabha election.

The party demanded that its second candidate Datteswar Hota be declared elected.

A five-member BJD delegation met chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan and submitted a memorandum alleging violation of Rule 41 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, in the issuance of second ballot papers to the two legislators. The party demanded an independent and transparent inquiry into the incident.

The BJD contended that if the two “illegal” votes cast by the BJP MLAs were rejected, Independent candidate Dillip Ray would secure fewer first-preference votes than Hota and the latter should be declared winner by the ECI.