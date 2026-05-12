Day after murder of youth in Odisha's Rayagada, locals stage procession demanding arrest of culprits

RAYAGADA: Tension gripped Rayagada town for the second consecutive day over the sensational abduction and murder of Nikhil Hadipa whose bullet-riddled body was recovered near Tumbiguda on small hours of Sunday.

After postmortem, police handed over Nikhil’s body to the family. On Monday, relatives and local residents took out a massive procession through different parts of Rayagada town, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

The procession turned tense with protesters allegedly torching a motorcycle near the town bus stand. Police and fire service personnel, already deployed anticipating unrest, quickly brought the situation under control and prevented further escalation.

The agitated locals also staged a blockade in front of the Town police station by placing the body on the road and raising slogans against police inaction.

Police suspect Nikhil was abducted from Indira Nagar 3rd Line area before being murdered and his body dumped on the outskirts of the town.

Nikhil’s father, Siba Hadipa, accused police of failing to act despite the family naming several suspects allegedly involved in the murder. “I know at least 10 to 12 persons are involved. Umesh, Chintu and Saddam are the main accused,” he told mediapersons, alleging lack of cooperation from police.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that houses belonging to some suspects were vandalised by angry locals following the funeral procession.

Sources said the murder could be linked to a major loot at an illegal gambling den operating near Almanda under Bandhugaon block in neighbouring Koraput district. Gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 1 crore were reportedly looted from the gambling site some time ago. Since the alleged loot was connected to illegal gambling activities, no formal complaint was lodged. However, investigators suspect Nikhil and a few others had certain information about the loot and were under pressure.