Two accused in Odisha's Belpahar murder case arrested after police firing; five in custody

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda Police apprehended two prime suspects on Tuesday in connection with the previous day's daylight murder in Belpahar. The arrests took place following an exchange of fire in the Saguan jungle area, situated near the Karlakhaman government school.

The accused persons were identified as Sunil Mahananda and Chand Banchhor, both from Gaurpali under Burla police limits in Sambalpur.

The case relates to the murder of 22-year-old Rahul Mahato following a road rage clash near Belpahar Fatak under Belpahar police limits on Monday. Police said a car and a motorcycle collided, triggering an argument that escalated into violence. Another youth, identified as Akash Sahu(23) also sustained grievous injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the Jharsuguda SP, the SDPO, and other senior officials visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation. Under the direction of the DGP, multiple special teams were formed to track the suspects, while a scientific team collected evidence from the spot.

During the initial probe on Monday, police apprehended three individuals for their alleged involvement in the crime: co-passengers Pushpa Banchhor and Pradeep Banchhor, along with the driver, Chudamani Kaley.

Jharsuguda SP, G.R. Raghavendra said, "multiple teams traced the accused during an early morning operation on Tuesday. When the police reached However, when they allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the police, the police team retaliated in self-defence. Both accused sustained bullet injuries on their lower limbs and were shifted to Lakhanpur Hospital under police escort."

According to police, both Chand Banchhor and Sunil Mahananda have criminal antecedents linked to multiple cases registered in Sambalpur district. While Sunil Mahananda is involved in five criminal cases, Chand Banchhor has three cases against him.

Jharsuguda SP said violent crimes and attacks on police personnel would not be tolerated and strict lawful action would be taken against those involved in criminal activities.

As the investigation continues, the three suspects arrested on Monday were produced before the court on Tuesday.