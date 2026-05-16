35-year-old patient dies after ambulance breaks down, runs out of oxygen near Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old patient died after the ambulance carrying him broke down midway between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, while oxygen support ran out before a replacement vehicle could arrive, here on Friday.

Prakash Kumar Kandi was being shifted from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar when the incident occurred on the bridge over Kathajodi river, just outside Cuttack city.

Family members alleged that the ambulance ran out of fuel, but police attributed the incident to a technical snag. The incident came amid reports of panic buying and a fuel crisis, with long queues seen at petrol pumps.

A native of Govindpur village under Derabish police limits in Kendrapara district, Kandi was undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming poison. When his condition became critical, he was being shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Kandi’s family members alleged that the ambulance suddenly stopped in the middle of the bridge after running out of fuel. The delay led to the patient’s death, they claimed.

“Despite requests, no one extended help by sharing fuel from their vehicles. It took around half an hour for another ambulance to reach the spot and, by that time, the oxygen supply had also run out and the patient had died,” alleged Jharana Das, Kandi’s sister-in-law.