Fuel crisis sparks fear of hike in essential commodity prices in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The fuel price hike coupled with the acute shortage of petrol and diesel across the state has triggered concerns over a possible rise in prices of essential commodities, including vegetables and grocery items, which are largely sourced from outside the state.
Though retail prices in open markets have remained largely stable so far, fuel disruption has created panic among transporters, traders and consumers alike. Long queues at filling stations and reports of pumps running dry have added to fears of a supply chain disruption in the coming days.
Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha general secretary Sudhakar Panda said the state currently has adequate stock of essential commodities for nearly three weeks but warned that the prevailing fuel crisis could soon have a ripple effect on the market.
“When transportation, logistics and production costs rise, the burden is eventually passed down the supply chain. This directly impacts the prices of groceries, vegetables and daily household commodities,” Panda said.
Odisha remains heavily dependent on other states for procurement of vegetables, pulses, edible oils and several fast-moving consumer goods. Any disruption in diesel availability could affect transportation of perishable items into the state, leading to higher wholesale and retail prices.
Trade bodies said transport operators have already started demanding higher freight charges in view of the rising fuel cost. The additional burden will certainly be transferred to consumers if the situation persists.
Panda criticised the state government’s claim of adequate fuel availability, alleging that the ground reality reflected severe scarcity at a majority of petrol pumps across Odisha. “If the government normalises the transport system immediately, the situation can still be controlled,” he said.
The uncertainty in edible oil supply has further deepened market concerns. Traders pointed out that Odisha like other states heavily depends on palm oil and other edible oils from outside India. With tensions escalating in West Asia, fears of volatility in global supply and freight costs have resurfaced.
The traders’ federation has also urged the Centre to direct edible oil importers to disclose landing costs to ensure price transparency. However, importers are yet to make such details public, raising apprehensions of hidden costs and speculative pricing in the market.
Market observers warned that if the fuel shortage continues for a prolonged period, Odisha could witness a gradual increase in prices of vegetables, edible oils and other essential commodities in the weeks ahead.