Fuel crisis sparks fear of hike in essential commodity prices in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The fuel price hike coupled with the acute shortage of petrol and diesel across the state has triggered concerns over a possible rise in prices of essential commodities, including vegetables and grocery items, which are largely sourced from outside the state.

Though retail prices in open markets have remained largely stable so far, fuel disruption has created panic among transporters, traders and consumers alike. Long queues at filling stations and reports of pumps running dry have added to fears of a supply chain disruption in the coming days.

Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha general secretary Sudhakar Panda said the state currently has adequate stock of essential commodities for nearly three weeks but warned that the prevailing fuel crisis could soon have a ripple effect on the market.

“When transportation, logistics and production costs rise, the burden is eventually passed down the supply chain. This directly impacts the prices of groceries, vegetables and daily household commodities,” Panda said.

Odisha remains heavily dependent on other states for procurement of vegetables, pulses, edible oils and several fast-moving consumer goods. Any disruption in diesel availability could affect transportation of perishable items into the state, leading to higher wholesale and retail prices.