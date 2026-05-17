Jagatsinghpur woman’s murder: Killer hired by estranged boyfriend arrested from Bihar

JAGATSINGHPUR: A contract killer allegedly involved in the murder of a 24-year-old woman from Kathiapada under Jagatsinghpur police limits last month was arrested from Bihar on Friday. With this, two persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The accused has been identified as Lallu Yadav (26) of Kaimur district in Bihar. Sources said Suryakant Swain (30) of Kulamundilo under Jagatsinghpur police limits reportedly conspired with Yadav to murder Sasmita Das, with whom he was in a relationship.

Addressing the media on the day, Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Verma said a police team was sent to Bihar to nab the contract killer. Police tracked the accused to Bhojpur district under Charpokhari police limits, where he was eventually arrested. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Bhojpur on Thursday and later brought to Jagatsinghpur on transit remand. Police seized a car, two mobile phones, a PAN card and an ATM card from Yadav’s possession.

Swain reportedly contacted Yadav and agreed to pay him Rs 2 lakh to carry out the murder, paying an advance of Rs 20,000. As per the plan, the duo travelled nearly 400 km from Jamshedpur to Jagatsinghpur on a scooter. They reportedly even attended the victim’s engagement ceremony at her uncle’s house in Dhuanpari under Tirtol police limits before killing her on April 20 in a paddy field located around 200 metre from her village.

After committing the crime, Swain and Yadav fled the scene on the scooter, taking away the victim’s mobile phone. After reaching Jharkhand, Yadav reportedly demanded the remaining payment, but Swain informed him that a criminal case had already been registered in connection with the woman’s death. Yadav later returned to his native village in Kaimur district and frequently changed locations to evade arrest.