As panic wave recedes, petrol pumps in Odisha wear a deserted look

BHUBANESWAR: After a frenzied week which saw petrol pumps at many places in the state run dry due to panic buying, the stations, replenished with stock, were left staring at emptiness on Sunday.

Petrol pumps across Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and various other cities and towns wore a deserted look with fuel station staff idling without customers after days of unprecedented rush triggered by rumours of fuel shortage.

“This was inevitable. We never witnessed such rush over the past week. People who bought fuel in minimal quantities form a major chunk of the daily customer base. Driven by panic that was fuelled by TV and social media, they filled their tanks. This was a major reason for pumps running dry. Now, as we have got the stock refilled, we will have to wait for them to use their fuel. This situation will prevail for the next few days,” said a staff of a petrol pump in the capital city.

Major petrol pumps in the state recorded more than 70 per cent below normal sales on Sunday as panic buying subsided. Dealers said the artificial spike in demand, fuelled by viral social media posts, had far exceeded normal tanker delivery cycles.

All India Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association general secretary-and owner of Rajdhani Service Station in Unit-II of the capital city Sanjay Lath said the demand had fallen considerably after people realised there was no disruption in fuel supply. “Our daily petrol and diesel sale is 15,000 litre and 8,000 litre respectively. Sales at the pump were around 60 per cent below normal on Sunday,” he said. The state capital’s daily consumption of petrol and diesel stands at 3.40 lakh kL and 2.30 lakh kL respectively.