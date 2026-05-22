Berhampur couple assault: Prime accused injured in police shootout

BERHAMPUR: The prime accused in the brutal public assault on a young couple sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with Berhampur police in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar Sahu (29) alias Muktesh, suffered two bullets wounds to his left knee, another to his right knee, and one to his left hand in the late-night shootout, said police.

Within hours, two more accused including Mukesh’s brother gave themselves up before the police.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Mukesh was nabbed on Wednesday night. During sustained interrogation, he claimed to have knowledge of the hideout of the other accused in the case. Subsequently, Mukesh led a team of Town police, headed by IIC Ramsubramanyam Pradhan, towards Tamana Ghat, around 15 km from Berhampur.

However, after reaching Kirtipur chowk near the ghat, Mukesh reportedly snatched the service pistol of an ASI and opened fire on the police team, police said.

Saravana said the IIC fired four rounds at the accused in self-defence. The accused has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He would be arrested after his discharge from the hospital, the SP said.

Meanwhile, as the news of the encounter spread, Mukesh’s younger brother and another accused Asish Sahu surrendered before the Town police station in the afternoon. Police said the number of people arrested in connection with the attack on Umesh Ratha (23) and his fiancee Gayatri Patra has gone up to three.