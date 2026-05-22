Odisha's art legacy shines in Norway as PM Modi gifts heritage crafts to Royals

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again highlighted Odisha’s artistic heritage on a global stage during his visit to Norway by presenting two iconic handicrafts from the state to the Norwegian royal couple as a gesture symbolising India’s cultural heritage and diplomacy.
Sharing the details on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed pride that Odisha’s century-old art forms were chosen for such a distinguished diplomatic exchange.
Majhi said the prime minister gifted a sailboat crafted in intricate silver filigree (Tarakasi) works, a centuries-old art form practised by artisans in Cuttack. The sailboat symbolises Odisha’s historic maritime traditions and the journeys of ancient Indian traders who once travelled across the Indian Ocean.
During his meeting with Queen Sonja, Modi also presented a traditional palm leaf Pattachitra. The exquisite artwork, deeply rooted in Odisha’s temple culture and devotional traditions, is regarded as one of the state’s most treasured artistic legacies.
Describing the moment as one of immense pride for the state, the chief minister said, “Two of Odisha’s most iconic art forms found their place in such a distinguished diplomatic exchange is a testament to the growing global recognition of India’s living heritage.”
Majhi further said that the gesture reflected international appreciation for Odisha’s artisans, “whose hands carry forward an ancient legacy and whose creations now speak to the world.”
Expressing gratitude to the prime minister, the chief minister said, “Odisha is deeply grateful to PM Modi for this gracious gesture, for choosing to carry the soul of our land onto the global stage and placing its living traditions in the hands of the world.”
During his earlier international engagements, Modi had presented Odisha’s silver filigree work to global leaders, while Pattachitra paintings and handcrafted artefacts reflecting Jagannath culture also found place among official gifts exchanged with foreign dignitaries.
The prime minister had presented Pattachitra painting to the President of Croatia, a silver clutch purse to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon during G7 meeting held in Canada, and a finely carved natural sandstone replica of the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple wheel to the Chancellor of Germany.