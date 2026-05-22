Odisha's art legacy shines in Norway as PM Modi gifts heritage crafts to Royals

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again highlighted Odisha’s artistic heritage on a global stage during his visit to Norway by presenting two iconic handicrafts from the state to the Norwegian royal couple as a gesture symbolising India’s cultural heritage and diplomacy.

Sharing the details on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed pride that Odisha’s century-old art forms were chosen for such a distinguished diplomatic exchange.

Majhi said the prime minister gifted a sailboat crafted in intricate silver filigree (Tarakasi) works, a centuries-old art form practised by artisans in Cuttack. The sailboat symbolises Odisha’s historic maritime traditions and the journeys of ancient Indian traders who once travelled across the Indian Ocean.

During his meeting with Queen Sonja, Modi also presented a traditional palm leaf Pattachitra. The exquisite artwork, deeply rooted in Odisha’s temple culture and devotional traditions, is regarded as one of the state’s most treasured artistic legacies.

Describing the moment as one of immense pride for the state, the chief minister said, “Two of Odisha’s most iconic art forms found their place in such a distinguished diplomatic exchange is a testament to the growing global recognition of India’s living heritage.”