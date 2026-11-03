IPS officer Susanta Nath moves Odisha HC for quashing of sexual harassment case

CUTTACK: Days after former DG Prisons and Correctional Service Susanta Kumar Nath was booked for allegedly sexually harassing ex-jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail Santoshini Dash, the senior IPS officer has moved the Orissa High Court for quashing of the police case against him.

He is also learnt to have sought protection in the case.

The co-accused Kuldeep Ratha has also approached the high court for quashing of the case. Ratha has also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the court.

Choudwar police on Saturday had registered a case against Nath and Ratha basing on the complaint of Dash. She had lodged an FIR accusing Nath of sexually harassing, threatening and intimidating her. In the FIR, she had also named Ratha whom Nath introduced her as his friend.

The 1993-batch officer, who was in the race for the state DGP, was on Sunday removed as DG, Prisons by the state government and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home department. The last minute withdrawal of his integrity certificate by the state government has been put to question with the Supreme Court adjudicating the matter in light of allegations of breach of the apex court’s directions issued in the Prakash Singh case of 2006.

Meanwhile, police said they have completed examining the latter’s allegations. “We have examined the allegations levelled by the victim against Nath and his friend Ratha. This is the first part of investigation of a case. Further action will be taken as per due procedure,” said a senior police officer.

The case registered under sections 75(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of BNS is cognizable offence. After completion of the investigation, necessary action would be initiated as per the law, added the officer.