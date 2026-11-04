Tributes pour in for AIIMS-BBS founder-director Dr Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: An atmosphere of grief and emotion engulfed AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as its doctors, faculty members, students and staff gathered to bid a tearful farewell to their founder director Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, who passed away on Monday.

At a special condolence meeting organised at the main auditorium of the institute, executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas paid tributes to the eminent neurosurgeon, describing him as the chief architect of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Dr Biswas said that Prof Mahapatra played a pivotal role in conceptualising, establishing and nurturing the institution, laying the foundation for its growth as a premier centre of excellence in healthcare, medical education and research. He further said Dr Mahapatra’s remarkable contributions to neurosurgery, medical education and healthcare delivery, along with his dedication to mentoring future generations of medical professionals, would continue to inspire the medical fraternity.

The condolence meeting was attended by faculty members, officers, staff, students and residents of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Among others, dean (academic) Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, medical superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, dean (examination) Dr Manaswini Mangaraj and DDA Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, along with heads of departments, senior faculty members, officials and students paid their tributes to the departed soul.

Speakers fondly recalled not only his professional excellence and visionary leadership but also his humility, compassion, mentorship and humane values, which touched countless lives.