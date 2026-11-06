44-yr-old dies after being hit by municipality executive officer’s car in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 44-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV belonging to Dhenkanal municipality executive officer Ashwini Kumar Das while he was walking home from work late on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at Netaji Nagar under Madhupatna police limits. The deceased Pradip Parida was a native of Badapal in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang area and staying in Netaji Nagar here. He was walking back after closing his furniture shop when the mishap took place.

Police have detained the car driver in this connection. Police sources said Das was in the car when the incident occurred. The driver was allegedly driving the Scorpio recklessly due to which it hit Parida.

After the accident, Das with the help of his driver took critically injured Parida in the car and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. However, sources said soon after he was declared dead, Das left the hospital.

A video went viral on Thursday where the municipality executive officer could be seen talking to someone over phone while taking injured Parida to the hospital.

Following Parida’s death, his family members and locals created ruckus on the premises of SCB MCH alleging that the car was being driven by Das. They demanded that strict action be taken against him for rash driving which led to Parida’s death.

While Das could not be contacted for his comments, Madhupatna IIC Chittaranjan Rout said a case has been registered basing on the FIR lodged by the deceased’s wife Kabita Parida. “The vehicle has been seized and the driver detained for questioning to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident,” he added.