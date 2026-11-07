Odisha: Three ‘professional’ bailors arrested for misusing land records in courts

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Police arrested three persons on Friday for their alleged involvement in an organised racket of professional bailors accused of repeatedly misusing land Records of Rights (RoRs) to furnish bail sureties in multiple criminal cases before courts.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said the case was registered at Baidyanathpur police station on November 5 based on a complaint lodged by law inspector Prasanta Kumar Mallick of Berhampur police district.

Mallick said certain professional bailors were allegedly using the same land records repeatedly to stand as sureties for different accused persons in multiple criminal cases.

Investigation revealed that the alleged racket was operating in an organised manner within the Brahmapur court premises. The persons involved reportedly had no familial or personal connections with the accused for whom they furnished bail sureties. Police identified four persons who had allegedly used identical land records in 32 instances across different criminal cases.

The four identified persons are Bulu Routa (56), Venkat Prasad Pattnaik (60), Sanyasi Mohanty (59) and Babula Nayak (66). Police arrested Pattnaik, Nayak and Routa, all in localities of Berhampur, said Sonkar

Three keypad mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons, said Sonkar, adding that all three arrested persons had previous cases registered against them at Baidyanathpur police station in December 2024 in connection with alleged cheating and forgery.