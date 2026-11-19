CUTTACK: Observing that the investigation into the murder of a minor boy in Jajpur district relied excessively on the confession of a 15-year-old juvenile accused while leaving several crucial questions unanswered, the Orissa High Court has transferred the probe to the state CID-Crime Branch.

Justice RK Pattanaik directed the local police to immediately hand over the charge sheet and all investigation-related documents to SP, CID-CB, Cuttack, for further investigation. The probe must be completed within a reasonable time, followed by an additional or supplementary charge sheet, if required, Justice Pattanaik said in the order, web copy of which was uploaded on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by Narahari Behera, father of the deceased, who alleged that his son was murdered in a planned manner and that political interference had prevented the local police from identifying all those involved.

The boy’s body, bearing multiple cut injuries, was found floating in a canal near his father’s shop on September 5, 2024. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and his mother, after the juvenile allegedly confessed to attacking the victim with a chopper after finding him with his sister, with whom the deceased was reportedly in a relationship. The mother was accused of washing her son’s clothes and disturbing the crime scene to conceal evidence.