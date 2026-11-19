NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Odisha’s acquisition of agricultural land in three villages of Sundargarh district for Dalmia Cement’s mining expansion, holding that mandatory consent of the Gram Sabha and affected families had not been obtained.
It left the State free to initiate fresh acquisition proceedings, provided they comply with the law.
A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma overturned the Orissa High Court’s September 2024 judgment upholding the acquisition of land in Kukuda, Bihabandha and Lanjiberna villages for Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Limited.
The court held that the State had failed to secure the mandatory consent of affected families and Gram Sabhas under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
“The prior consent of a gram panchayat is mandatory before proceeding with land acquisition in scheduled areas under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (2013 Act). Its non-compliance would render the acquisition proceedings vitiate,” the court said.
The appeal was filed by Bibol Toppo and others, residents of the three villages, challenging the land acquisition undertaken for Dalmia Cement’s mining expansion.
Dalmia held a mining lease over approximately 873 hectares until 2040. In December 2015, the company sought surface rights over 273.57 acres of agricultural land to expand its mining operations. The State subsequently initiated acquisition proceedings under the 2013 Act on the company’s proposal.
The Supreme Court said the nature and purpose of the acquisition determined the statutory safeguards applicable. Since the land was being acquired exclusively for mining by a private company, Section 2(2)(b) of the Act required prior consent of at least 80% of the affected families, along with a Social Impact Assessment (SIA).
The court held that the fact that the land would vest in the State did not alter the private purpose of the acquisition or exempt it from the mandatory consent requirement.
It further held that Section 41(3) of the Act imposed an additional requirement of prior Gram Sabha consent because the land fell within a Scheduled Area covered by the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution.
The court noted that the Gram Sabhas had unanimously rejected the acquisition proposal on January 26, 2020. Despite this, the State proceeded with the SIA report in June 2021, issued notifications under Section 11 in July, rejected objections in October and issued the declaration under Section 19 on November 3, 2021.
The Bench criticised the High Court for treating Gram Sabha consent as a procedural requirement, saying its approach had “the effect of reducing a mandatory statutory requirement into a paper formality”.
The Supreme Court also found serious deficiencies in the SIA process, noting that no public hearing had actually been conducted and that the Expert Group included Ashok Kumar Sahoo, who was Dalmia’s adviser on land acquisition, raising concerns over the group's independence.
“Far from a meaningful consent, there is not even paper consent of Gram Sabha in this case,” the court observed.
Quashing the acquisition proceedings and related notifications and orders, the Supreme Court left the State at liberty to initiate fresh acquisition proceedings in accordance with law, subject to obtaining genuine Gram Sabha consent, the consent of at least 80% of affected families and conducting a legally compliant SIA.