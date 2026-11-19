NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Odisha’s acquisition of agricultural land in three villages of Sundargarh district for Dalmia Cement’s mining expansion, holding that mandatory consent of the Gram Sabha and affected families had not been obtained.

It left the State free to initiate fresh acquisition proceedings, provided they comply with the law.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma overturned the Orissa High Court’s September 2024 judgment upholding the acquisition of land in Kukuda, Bihabandha and Lanjiberna villages for Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Limited.

The court held that the State had failed to secure the mandatory consent of affected families and Gram Sabhas under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“The prior consent of a gram panchayat is mandatory before proceeding with land acquisition in scheduled areas under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (2013 Act). Its non-compliance would render the acquisition proceedings vitiate,” the court said.

The appeal was filed by Bibol Toppo and others, residents of the three villages, challenging the land acquisition undertaken for Dalmia Cement’s mining expansion.

Dalmia held a mining lease over approximately 873 hectares until 2040. In December 2015, the company sought surface rights over 273.57 acres of agricultural land to expand its mining operations. The State subsequently initiated acquisition proceedings under the 2013 Act on the company’s proposal.

The Supreme Court said the nature and purpose of the acquisition determined the statutory safeguards applicable. Since the land was being acquired exclusively for mining by a private company, Section 2(2)(b) of the Act required prior consent of at least 80% of the affected families, along with a Social Impact Assessment (SIA).

The court held that the fact that the land would vest in the State did not alter the private purpose of the acquisition or exempt it from the mandatory consent requirement.

It further held that Section 41(3) of the Act imposed an additional requirement of prior Gram Sabha consent because the land fell within a Scheduled Area covered by the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution.