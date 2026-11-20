BHUBANESWAR: No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha so far after Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, bringing heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The landfall process began around 8 am and was expected to continue until noon, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

She added that the severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm as the landfall process commenced.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Akvan was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph when it crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast near Gopalpur.

In its 10.30 am bulletin, the IMD said the system was located around 110 km from Puri in Odisha and 130 km from Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The storm was packing sustained wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph.

The weather department forecast that the system would weaken further into a deep depression and subsequently into a depression.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Odisha under the cyclone's influence, with Patrapur in Ganjam district receiving the highest rainfall of 209 mm. Hinjili recorded 207 mm, followed by Chikiti at 199 mm, Gopalpur at 190 mm and Chhatrapur at 139 mm.