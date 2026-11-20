BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall battered coastal districts of Odisha as Cyclone Akvan made landfall on Friday, with Patrapur block in Ganjam recording the highest rainfall of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili at 207 mm and Chikiti at 199 mm.

As per IMD data, Ganjam district received an average rainfall of 118 mm. Gopalpur in the district recorded 190 mm, while Chhatrapur received 139 mm. Chandbali in Bhadrak received 119 mm, while Tihidi and Kujanga recorded 100 mm and 97 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Rough sea conditions and gusty winds prevailed along the Gopalpur coast as the cyclone began making landfall in the coastal region in the morning. Strong winds and heavy rainfall also disrupted normal life in several areas.

Heavy rain lashed Berhampur, triggering severe waterlogging in many localities. The Berhampur SP's office issued an advisory warning people against venturing onto waterlogged roads. Waterlogging was reported at Andhapasara Chhak and Mayur Vihar under Gosaninuagaon police station, where police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

Similarly, heavy rainfall led to a rise in water levels on the bypass road near Kanisi Dhaba along NH-16 under Golanthara police station. Police urged residents not to attempt crossing the waterlogged stretch or venture near flowing water and low-lying areas. Personnel were deployed at the spot to regulate movement and prevent mishaps.

In Rayagada district, road connectivity to a village was disrupted after the Nagavali river swelled due to incessant rainfall. A patient was reportedly carried on a cot across the swollen river as access to the village remained cut off.

Rough sea conditions also prevailed along the Puri coast, with strong waves and turbulent waters prompting lifeguards and police personnel to intensify beach patrolling. Tourists were cautioned against venturing into the sea.

Heavy rainfall also lashed Bhubaneswar under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, causing waterlogging in Mancheswar under Ward no 10 and other low-lying areas of Ward no 61. Trees were reportedly uprooted at four locations, including near Omkar Villa in Ward no 61, Ashok Nagar and Niladri Vihar.