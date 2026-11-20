BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall battered coastal districts of Odisha as Cyclone Akvan made landfall on Friday, with Patrapur block in Ganjam recording the highest rainfall of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili at 207 mm and Chikiti at 199 mm.
As per IMD data, Ganjam district received an average rainfall of 118 mm. Gopalpur in the district recorded 190 mm, while Chhatrapur received 139 mm. Chandbali in Bhadrak received 119 mm, while Tihidi and Kujanga recorded 100 mm and 97 mm of rainfall, respectively.
Rough sea conditions and gusty winds prevailed along the Gopalpur coast as the cyclone began making landfall in the coastal region in the morning. Strong winds and heavy rainfall also disrupted normal life in several areas.
Heavy rain lashed Berhampur, triggering severe waterlogging in many localities. The Berhampur SP's office issued an advisory warning people against venturing onto waterlogged roads. Waterlogging was reported at Andhapasara Chhak and Mayur Vihar under Gosaninuagaon police station, where police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.
Similarly, heavy rainfall led to a rise in water levels on the bypass road near Kanisi Dhaba along NH-16 under Golanthara police station. Police urged residents not to attempt crossing the waterlogged stretch or venture near flowing water and low-lying areas. Personnel were deployed at the spot to regulate movement and prevent mishaps.
In Rayagada district, road connectivity to a village was disrupted after the Nagavali river swelled due to incessant rainfall. A patient was reportedly carried on a cot across the swollen river as access to the village remained cut off.
Rough sea conditions also prevailed along the Puri coast, with strong waves and turbulent waters prompting lifeguards and police personnel to intensify beach patrolling. Tourists were cautioned against venturing into the sea.
Heavy rainfall also lashed Bhubaneswar under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, causing waterlogging in Mancheswar under Ward no 10 and other low-lying areas of Ward no 61. Trees were reportedly uprooted at four locations, including near Omkar Villa in Ward no 61, Ashok Nagar and Niladri Vihar.
Cyclone Akvan also disrupted railway services, with 47 trains cancelled and 28 others rescheduled.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure zero casualties during the cyclone.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the entire state administration have been monitoring the situation throughout the night, while collectors and senior officials in the affected districts are also keeping a close watch.
"So far, no untoward incident has been reported. However, there has been substantial rainfall, with Ganjam recording the highest precipitation. Patrapur block alone received 209 mm of rainfall. Two other blocks recorded more than 200 mm, while 13 blocks received over 100 mm," she said.
Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management department officials said over 3.72 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations across 20 districts as a precautionary measure. Around 4,170 pregnant women have also been shifted to safer places, of whom 1,317 have delivered babies.
A total of 9,341 cyclone shelters have been readied across the state, of which 2,623 have been made operational. As many as 418 response teams have been deployed for field operations, including 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 216 Odisha Fire Service teams.
Around 128 tree-cutting teams of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) have also been deployed to clear roads. Another 28 Fire Service teams have been kept on standby.
In view of the possibility of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in hilly areas, residents of vulnerable hilltop and foothill hamlets have been evacuated to safer locations. The government has identified 941 landslide-prone villages across Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput districts, officials said.
IMD officials said the cyclonic storm crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.
The severe cyclonic storm has since weakened into a cyclonic storm and is currently lying over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.
"The landfall process is expected to be completed in another 30 minutes, following which the system will gradually weaken," she said.